News

Sports

Record success for Ed-Co boys
030718-DZ-SQF-IMG_5105.JPG

Edgewood-Colesburg’s boys basketball team had three goals this season — finish at least second in the Tri-Rivers Conference, win a district championship, and qualify for the first state tournament berth in school history. Mission accomplished, as the Vikings finished 21-5 and ended the year …

Defense key to Hawks' success

At the start of the West Delaware boys basketball season this year, Coach Matt Uthoff knew it might take some time for his team to develop. Gone were five of the top seven players from the previous year’s 25-2 team that qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament. An 0-2 start to the season …

Obituaries

Martin J. Kruse

Martin J. Kruse, 77, of Petersburg died peacefully at home sur…

Jean Baus

Jean Baus, 83 passed away March 21, 2018 in Chandler, Ariz.

Paul Mathey

Paul Mathey, 79, formerly from Earlville, died peacefully Marc…

Betty Davis

Betty Davis, 95, of Belle, Mo. formerly of Manchester, passed …

Opinion