The Community Foundation of Delaware County (FFDC) recently announced $88,340 in agency and donor-advised endowment payouts for fiscal year 2018.
News
There may have been some misconceptions about the American Legion serving chiefly as an organization that only addresses concerns of World War II and Korean War veteran, or that a woman’s place is only in the Legion Auxiliary.
Telling an audience of 50 people at Aunt Emmy’s “don’t believe all the naysayers,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed a U.S. News and World Report story that ranked Iowa as the No. 1 state to live in the nation.
Sometimes bonds shared between people can’t be broken. That was the case this weekend when Manchester resident Steve Smith found a way to make it down to DeWitt ahead of the nasty winter storm that dropped 11 inches of snow on the Clinton County community, threatening to keep Smith from shav…
An established pumpkin farm and corn maze seem like an unlikely place for home brewers and craft breweries to turn to when they need hops for their beermaking. But if Scott and Sarah Hermanson have their way, Vine Street Hops, located at the Sherman Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze, could become a…
Sports
Edgewood-Colesburg’s boys basketball team had three goals this season — finish at least second in the Tri-Rivers Conference, win a district championship, and qualify for the first state tournament berth in school history. Mission accomplished, as the Vikings finished 21-5 and ended the year …
Coming off a 10-win season with six key contributors returning, everything was pointing toward a big season for the Maquoketa Valley boys basketball team.
At the start of the West Delaware boys basketball season this year, Coach Matt Uthoff knew it might take some time for his team to develop. Gone were five of the top seven players from the previous year’s 25-2 team that qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament. An 0-2 start to the season …
Thunderous calls from competing Toms trying to out-do one another for the affection from nearby hens will be rattling through Iowa’s timber later this month marking the beginning of the wild turkey breeding season.
Obituaries
Opinion
There was noteworthy news coming out of the Iowa Legislature last week.
The House took another step last week in passing legislation to help protect our schools. Following on the heels of several other pieces of legislation that provided districts with options for school security, the bill this week, Senate File 2364, requires school districts and nonpublic scho…
“I have not given up hope but what my husband was saved in some way,” Carrie Toogood Chaffee told a Minneapolis newspaper reporter in April 1912.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.